FDA accepts Alexion's marketing application for expanded use of Soliris

The FDA accepts under Priority Review Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN +1% ) supplemental marketing application seeking approval to use Soliris (eculizumab) to treat patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who have anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) autoantibodies (antibodies directed against the person's own proteins).

The agency's action date is June 28.

NMOSD is rare relapsing autoimmune disorder that typically involves inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord. It is sometimes misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis.

Soliris is currently approved in the U.S. for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and generalized myasthenia gravis.