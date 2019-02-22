Cimarex looks to raise output, cut capex in pivot to Permian

Cimarex Energy (XEC +1.2% ) says it plans to cut 2019 capex by ~11% Y/Y to $1.35B-$1.45B and pivot to developing assets in the Permian Basin over the Mid-continent, but it will not drop any rigs as it looks to grow its total production.

"We are absolutely committed to living within cash flow, and that means we don't want to borrow money," CEO Tom Jorden said during the company's earnings conference call yesterday.

Of the $1.1B-$1.2B planned for drilling and completions, ~85% would be allotted to the Permian and 15% to the Mid-continent, while in 2018 XEC spent 70% of its $1.57B exploration and development budget on the Permian and 30% in the Mid-continent.

XEC forecasts 2019 production to rise 13%-22% to 250K-270K boe/day, with oil production climbing 15%-30% to average 78K-88K bbl/day, and plans to continue with an 11-rig drilling program, with 10 rigs deployed in the Permian and one in the Mid-continent.

In Q4 2018, XEC says it produced 251,254 boe/day, up 25% from the year-ago quarter, with output from the Permian (147.4K boe/day) and the Mid-continent (103.4K boe/day) increasing 31% and 17%, respectively, from a year ago.