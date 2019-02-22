California legislature would get final say on PG&E rate hikes in new proposal

California lawmakers would ensure a final say on utility bill increases under a proposal introduced today in the state legislature in the wake of the PG&E (PCG -4.1% ) bankruptcy.

The proposal would require the California Public Utilities Commission to seek approval from the Legislature for any increase in PG&E’s electricity rates; customers took on the burden of billions of dollars in rate hikes after PG&E's previous bankruptcy filing in 2001.

“In effect, this requirement gives the Legislature a say in how the reorganization impacts PG&E customers, who otherwise would have no representation in any consideration of rate changes,” says Sen. Jerry Hill, who introduced the bill.

Hill says the CPUC approved an 11% return on equity for PG&E, secured through rate hikes, to improve the company’s credit rating more than a decade ago after the last bankruptcy and sanctioned nearly $8B in new financing that also fell on customers; the rate hikes resulted in bill increases of ~$1,500 per customer over nearly a decade.