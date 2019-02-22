Berkshire Hathaway in talks to sell workers comp unit: Reuters

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -1.8% ) (BRK.A -1.7% ) is in advanced talks to sell its Applied Underwriters workers compensation unit to a group of insurance firms, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Though Buffett rarely divests businesses, Applied Underwriters lies outside of Berkshire's concentration on insurance businesses, which includes Geico and reinsurer General Re.

The group is in talks to buy Applied Underwriters for about book value, according to the people, who declined to disclose the price.

There's always a possibility that the talks will fall apart, they said.

