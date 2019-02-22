Cabot Oil & Gas to focus this year on increasing cash flow, execs say

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -1% ) executives touted cash flow improvements driven by higher production, stronger natural gas price realizations and a cost structure improvement during today's earnings conference call.

COG's Q4 realized natural gas prices before hedges ijumped 50% Y/Y to $3.11/Mcf on a "significant improvement in differentials," probably from the startup of the 1.7B cf/day Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project, upon which COG has 850M cf/day of capacity.

The company says it will focus this year on increasing cash flow now that Atlantic Sunrise is on line and two gas-fired power plants the company has exclusive rights to fuel have started up.

COG also said it is ending exploratory efforts in north central Ohio, where it has been working over the last two years to breathe new life into old oil fields with unconventional drilling.