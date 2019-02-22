Mastercard gives China another try

Mastercard (MA +1.6% ), which has for years tried to crack into the Chinese market, is taking another stab at it--this time by joining with a Chinese company that has close ties with the regulator the approves credit card businesses, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. card network plans a joint venture with NetsUnion Clearing Corp., a clearing house for online payments, then will refile its application with the People's Bank of China.

Mastercard plans to hold a majority stake vs. its previous partnership, in which it held 39%.

Mastercard had applied about a year ago to enter the market with a consortium of Chinese partners known as Wanlian.

