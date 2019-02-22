LyondellBasell downgraded at Dougherty on competitive price discounting

LyondellBasell (LYB +0.7% ) is downgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Company, which says its positive thesis has failed to materialize and key risk factors have returned.

The firm says its formerly positive thesis in which EBITDA margins could return to 12%-13% on sales of $825M or more by FY 2020 no longer seems plausible with LYB guiding for 8.5%-10% EBITDA margins for FY 2019.

Dougherty sees elevated risk for LYB due to competitive price discounting; disappointing 2019 guidance that would put the company in peril should LBY miss the low end of initial guidance for a fourth straight year; and net debt to EBITDA over 5.2x combined with the looming refinance of term loan B maturing in April 2021, which will stress equity value until resolved.

Source: Briefing.com