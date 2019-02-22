SocGen may cut thousands of i-bank jobs: Bloomberg

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) is planning to cut jobs at its investment bank and find a partner for its cash-equity business in an effort to handle cost pressure from regulation, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hundreds, or thousands, of jobs could be cut at its global banking and investor solutions unit. SocGen's GBIS unit has over 20,000 employees.

SoGEn seeks to cut EUR 500M of costs and review its less-profitable investment-banking activities.

The changes come as the European Union's MiFID II directive requires brokerage firms to charge clients separately for research and trading.

