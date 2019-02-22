Stocks score broad rally as U.S.-China trade talks progress

The three major stock benchmark indexes finished at their highest levels since Nov. 8, lifted by growing optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Chinese delegation will stay in Washington an extra two days to continue talks, but the two sides reportedly have reached an unspecified agreement regarding currency manipulation and Chinese is said to have committed to purchase $1.2T of U.S. goods; also, Pres. Trump said he likely would meet with China's Pres. Xi at Mar-a-Lago in March.

The S&P, Dow and Nasdaq extended their weekly gains to 0.6%, 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, led by information technology (+1.3%), communication services (+1.1%) and health care (+0.9%), which financials (-0.2%) and consumer staples (-0.3%) finished in the red.

The major indexes are all up at least 11% YTD amid hopes that the two countries will end their trade dispute and as the Fed indicates it will be patient in raising rates.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices closed higher, pushing the two-year yield 5 bps lower to 2.48% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.66%.

WTI April crude oil settled +0.5% to $57.26/bbl.