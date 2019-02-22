Moody's cuts ratings for Windstream, Uniti after trial loss

Moody's has downgraded ratings on Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the ongoing aftermath of Windstream's loss in its debt-default trial against Aurelius.

WIN declined another 10.7% today, and UNIT dropped 7.6% . Since the decision dropped last Friday, WIN has shed 75% of its value, while UNIT has dropped 54% .

Moody's cut Windstream's corporate family rating to Caa3 and Uniti's to Caa2.

Windstream is likely to have trouble accessing funds to refinance maturities ahead, Moody's says -- in particular $1.03B drawn on a revolver expiring April 2020, and $78M in unsecured notes due October 2020. Liquidity will be weak in the coming 12 months and it expects EBITDA dropping by low single digits for the next several years.

Meanwhile, the agency says Uniti would have a stronger bargaining position in renegotiating its Windstream lease in a bankruptcy, since there are scenarios where Windstream defaults and Uniti doesn't. As Uniti investors are already observing, growing diversity in Uniti's revenue stream means continued divergence from Windstream's rating.

After hours: UNIT +2.3% ; WIN -1.5% .

