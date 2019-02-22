Crude oil climbs to highest since November 12

Crude oil futures hit fresh three-month highs today against a backdrop of upbeat U.S.-China trade talks and rising equity markets; WTI +0.5% to $57.26/bbl and Brent +0.1% to $67.12/bbl, marking the highest finish for both benchmarks since Nov. 12.

"It appears bulls may be focused on stronger stock market sentiment, cuts to OPEC output and oil rig counts," says Rob Haworth at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, although he sees range-bound prices over the next quarter or so, reflecting "a softer global economic growth story, which is likely to limit price upside and OPEC production cuts which are likely to provide price support."

Oil also was supported by indications that the U.S. and China may be close to a deal that would end a tariff dispute that had a negative impact on global energy demand, says OANDA analyst Alfonso Esparza.

"Balancing the market, i.e. aligning the somewhat uncertain global demand growth and the somewhat erratic U.S. sanction policies toward Iran and Venezuela with the shale boom, rests on Saudi Arabia and its allies," says Julius Baer commodities analyst Carsten Menke.

