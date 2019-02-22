Bristol-Myers files proxy for Celgene merger

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has filed a proxy statement for the April 12 special shareholders meeting to vote on its planned merger with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

In addition to $50/share in cash plus one share of BMY common for each CELG common share, CELG stockholders will receive one Contingent Value Right (CVR) for each share owned that will entitle the holder to receive a one-time cash payment of $9 if the FDA approves all three of the following products:

JCAR017 for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma by December 31, 2020.

Ozanimod for relapsing multiple sclerosis by December 31, 2020.

Candidate bb2121 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma by March 31, 2021.