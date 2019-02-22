Warrior Met Coal to beef up HVA strength with Blue Creek development

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) says it is weighing options to develop its Blue Creek mine in Alabama, targeting expansion into the high-volatile type A coking coal market.

Blue Creek "represents one of the few remaining untapped reserves of premium HVA metallurgical coal in the U.S.," and its development will represent HCC's next growth phase, the company says.

HCC says it is studying the feasibility of a single longwall operation that could produce up to 3M st/year with a mine life in excess of 40 years, which would require an initial $550M-$600M expense over five years, and preliminary engineering studies indicate Blue Creek could support a second longwall that would lift production to 6M st/year.

The company controls 114M st of reserves at Blue Creek and has the ability to acquire adjacent reserves that would raise the total to more than 170M st.

HCC says it expects Blue Creek to be fully permitted and "shovel ready" by early 2020, when it will be in a position to make a decision on how to proceed with development.