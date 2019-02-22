Calcasieu Pass LNG project finally cleared by FERC

Venture Global LNG says it received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export facility in Louisiana, ending a two-month impasse that had threatened to delay billions of dollars worth of LNG projects along the Gulf Coast.

Under a compromise order, FERC listed the projected greenhouse gas emissions from the facility itself but did not judge whether those emissions posed a significant climate change threat.

Venture Global, which will begin construction on the project immediately, says it has binding 20-year purchase agreements in place with BP, Shell, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.

Calcasieu Pass is designed to produce 10M metric tons/year of LNG, or ~1.3B cf/day of natural gas.

