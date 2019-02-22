Reuters: Sinovac Biotech launches poison pill defense

Sinovac Biotech has taken a rare step in instituting a "poison pill" defense, according to Reuters.

The company's launched a shareholder rights plan as a defense against a group of shareholders with a combined 40% stake looking to take over the board, including 1Globe Capital, Chiangjia Li and OrbiMed Advisors.

Some 28M newly issued shares will dilute those firms' holdings to about 25% of voting power, according to the nonpublic press release that Reuters saw.

Those dissident shareholders can challenge the shareholder rights plan in Antigua or in Delaware.

Shares were halted just after today's close pending information requested by Nasdaq.