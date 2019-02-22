Pembina maintains target for Jordan Cove LNG permit approval, startup

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) maintains its end of Q1 target for securing sufficient binding offtake agreements to support construction of its proposed Jordan Cove LNG export terminal in Oregon.

PBA, which inherited the long-delayed project when it acquired Veresen in 2017, has been aggressively pursuing long-term contracts with buyers of its capacity as well as plans to sell an equity stake to a partner, and executives said during today's earnings conference call that progress is being made.

"We are hoping to have commercial efforts done in the first quarter and the equity process soon after that," said Stuart Taylor, senior VP of marketing and new ventures.

PBA has said it secured non-binding, long-term offtake agreements covering substantive commercial terms for 11M metric tons/year of LNG, which exceeds the planned design capacity of the 7.5M mt/year first phase of the terminal project.