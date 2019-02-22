Nio gets boost as '60 Minutes' promos positive piece

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has ticked up after hours, +0.7% , after a promo for CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes teases a positive mention for the company on this upcoming Sunday's program.

"I heard that you were the one who called this car the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) killer," correspondent Holly Williams says to Nio chief William Li about Nio's ES8 SUV, before mentioning the car's rapid acceleration and built-in personal assistant.

China will build more than 1M EVs this year, with "massive" support from the government, Williams says in the spot.

