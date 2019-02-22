Liberty Health Sciences CEO, CFO exiting

Cannabis firm Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) CEO George Scorsis is stepping down from his position and the board, part of a strategy to more closely align directors and senior execs with a U.S. geographical focus, the company says.

The company is Toronto-based, and newly named interim CEO Victor Mancebo is a resident of Florida.

Mancebo will also fill Scorsis' board vacancy until a replacement is located.

The company also says Chief Financial Officer Rene Gulliver is resigning effective April 14.

Director of Finance Scott Meyers will serve as interim CFO while the company searches for CEO and CFO replacements.