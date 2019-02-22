Vestas gobbling up wind turbine market share - Bloomberg

Developers commissioned slightly more than 45 GW of onshore wind turbines globally in 2018, and Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) extended its industry lead with 10.1 GW of onshore turbines commissioned in 2018, a global market share of 22% vs. 16% in 2017, Bloomberg reports.

Just four manufacturers accounted for 57% of the machines deployed: Vestas, China’s Goldwind, GE Renewable Energy (NYSE:GE) and Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:SIEGY, OTCPK:GCTAF).

GE and Vestas commissioned just over 3 GW combined in the U.S., with Vestas leading by 44 MW in the neck-to-neck race for U.S. market leadership.

ETF: FAN