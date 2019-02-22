New pipelines drain Permian crude inventories to four-month low

Crude oil inventories in west Texas fell this week to the lowest in four months, as new pipelines begin to ease a bottleneck that depressed local crude prices as production overwhelmed pipeline capacity and filled storage tanks.

Permian Basin inventories fell to 15M barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the lowest since October and down from a record 22M barrels in November that had doubled in size from 11M barrels in June, according to data from Genscape.

The decline began in mid-November after Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) expanded the capacity of its 300K bbl/day Sunrise Pipeline and accelerated this month when Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) began shipping crude on a converted natural gas liquids pipeline, the 200K bbl/day Seminole-Red line, two months ahead of schedule.

But analysts say Permian area storage levels could rise again in mid-2019, weakening Midland prices, before other pipeline projects begin.

"The next outbound pipeline capacity expansions are not expected until the third quarter of 2019, potentially leading to further constraints and storage builds," says Genscape's Dylan White.

Permian producers include EOG, PXD, LPI, FANG, AR, COG, CRZO, CXO, DVN, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, ECA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, ESTE, REI