Elliott trims CommVault stake to 4%

In a new filing, Elliott Management discloses it's cut its stake in CommVault (NASDAQ:CVLT) to about 4%.

That comes via sales of common stock over the past two days.

The cut was from a previous 6.4% stake in a filing last month. The moves also reduce its combined economic exposure to 5.5% from a previous 8.3%.

Elliott is "pleased with the operational, financial, governance and strategic progress achieved at the Issuer over the last year," it says in the filing. "This includes the Issuer’s hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, enhancements to its Board of Directors and significant product, operational and margin improvement initiatives."

It's moving now because of meaningful share price appreciation from Elliott's cost basis.