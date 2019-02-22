Windstream extends CEO Thomas to 2024

In an SEC filing, Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) says that it's extended its employment agreement with President/CEO Anthony Thomas to March 1, 2024.

That deal was under discussion before the company lost its debt-default trial against Aurelius last Friday: "The Board of Directors initially discussed entering into the agreement in early February at its regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting. The Board of Directors and Mr. Thomas were finalizing the agreement at the time Windstream received a negative court ruling in the Southern District of New York."

Further: "Mr. Thomas’ continued leadership and performance are critical to the success of Windstream and provide the continuity and stability needed for the Company to focus on serving customers and all other stakeholders while the Board of Directors and management evaluate Windstream’s options."

Thomas will get a one-time cash award of $2M that fully vests in three years. His annual base salary will be at least $1M and target annual bonus opportunity won't be less than 188% of base salary.

