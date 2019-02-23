Berkshire Hathaway Q4 operating income rises 71% Y/Y

Insurance float was about $123B at Dec. 31, 2018, an increase of $8B since 2017-end.

Carrying value of Kraft Heinz common stock decreased 22% to $13.8B at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $17.6B at Dec. 31, 2017. Fair value of KHC common stock at year-end fell by $11.3B to $14.0B from $25.3B at 2017-end.

Book value per class A equivalent share was $212,503 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $228,712 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q4 net loss of $24.4B includes investment losses of about $28.5B from a reduction in the amount of unrealized gains that existed in its equity security investment holdings and are net of taxable gains on sales of investments of about $460M in Q4.