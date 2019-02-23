Buffett: It's time to abandon focus on BV per share change

Warren Buffett's letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholders notes it's time for a change.

The Oracle of Omaha says it's now time to abandon the practice of opening its annual reports with a paragraph featuring the percentage change in Berkshire's per-share book value. He cites three reasons:

It's shifted from a company whose assets are concentrated in marketable stocks to one "whose major value resides in operating businesses."

While equity holdings are valued at market prices, accounting rules require its operating companies to be included in book value at an amount far below their current value.

It's likely, over time, that Berkshire will be a significant repurchaser of its shares--at prices above book value but below its estimate of intrinsic value.

In future tabulations, Berkshire expects to focus on market price, which can be "extremely capricious," Buffet says. "Over time, however, Berkshire's stock price will provide the best measure of business performance.

