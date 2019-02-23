Berkshire bought back $417.6M of stock in Q4

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) bought back about $417.6M of stock in October and December of last year, according to the company's annual report.

The company had about $30.4B in cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $31.6B at 2017-end.

It also held $81.5B of short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills at the end of 2018 vs. $84.4B a year earlier.

Buffett and his Charlie Munger continue to "hope for an elephant-sized acquisition," however "prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects," Buffett writes.

More likely, Berkshire Hathaway will continue to expand its holdings of stakes in other companies, but Buffett warns that their expected increase in stock purchases "is not a market call."

Rather, they're focused on value investing--whether a part of an attractive business is worth more than its market price.

