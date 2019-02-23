CAGNY wrapups on Coca-Cola, Altria and Constellation Brands

Analysts are giving feedback on some of the retailers that presented last week at the CAGNY conference.

RBC Capital's Nik Mondi says Constellations Brands (NYSE:STZ) management noted that Canopy's (NYSE:CGC) results are consistent with expectations and beer margins are only likely to see near-term upside via incremental pricing or less COGS inflation than currently modeled. "We reiterate our long-held view that further beer margin upward revisions are not required for long-run value creation and we would rather see Constellation reinvest to maintain top-line momentum, writes Mondi. RBC keeps an Outperform rating on STZ.

Altria (NYSE:MO) delivered a CAGNY talk in line with expectations, according to RBC. "We note that the buyside is likely within the company's stated guidance range and management has a track record of conservatively guiding at the onset of the year," writes Mondi. "We remain bullish on MO, which now offers a 6.3% dividend yield," he adds.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog had her eyes on Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) presentation, saying her team came away with continued confidence on Coca-Cola's best-in-class organic growth. Coca-Cola's robust underlying category fundamentals, solid pricing power in developed markets and the potential for strong volume growth in emerging markets are all seen as potential catalysts. "We remain optimistic & reiterate our Outperform rating and $50 price target," sums up Herzog.

Stocks that rallied off their CAGNY presentations included Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM).