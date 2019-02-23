Roche looks to acquire Spark for close to $5B

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) is nearing a deal to buy Philadelphia biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), WSJ says.

A deal for Spark could be announced Monday, or sooner, at a price tag of nearly $5B. Spark's valuation on Friday was just under $2B.

Spark generated just $64.7M in revenue in 2018, underscoring how much Roche must pay up to secure the acquisition.

Hemophilia is a new and emerging category for Roche. In 2017, the FDA approved the company’s hemophilia A treatment Hemlibra, which analysts expect will have billions of dollars in yearly sales.

If Spark’s hemophilia gene therapies pan out, Roche would be able to expand its offerings in the area, helping it compete with market rivals like Takeda (NYSE:TAK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).