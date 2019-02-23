How to play the U.S./China tech war - Barron's

The cold war in technology is something that investors should pay attention to, Barron's says.

Chip stocks have the most negative exposure: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) all have more than 50% revenue exposure to China.

Micron has the most to lose; Goldman analyst Mark Delaney recently cut his 2019 earnings estimate by 14% to $6.27 a share, saying memory pricing could fall another 20% in Q1.

Huawei’s competition is in better position. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). Scandinavia’s Nokia and Ericsson would benefit by losing their lower-cost rival, Huawei. "Cisco is the safe play and would be a winner if the Trump administration follows through on an executive order banning Huawei from U.S. 5G networks," Barron's says. Cisco has an additional advantage over its rivals. The company only gets about 3% of its sales from China, making it less vulnerable.

Attractive: the BATs. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are China’s ticket to becoming a more dominant technology player.