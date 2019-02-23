PG&E cancels $130M in employee bonuses after fire victims protest

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it will cancel $130M in bonuses planned for thousands of employees in the wake of protests from victims of several California wildfires.

PG&E already had said it would not award executive bonuses this year, but the new cancellations affect payments that were part of a short-term incentive plan that covers ~14K eligible employees.

Lawyers for victims of several California wildfires asked a bankruptcy judge earlier this week to reject PG&E’s request to pay the bonuses, saying the employees did not deserve the awards.