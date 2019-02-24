Westinghouse Air Brake Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.