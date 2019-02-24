Tenneco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.28B (+79.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.