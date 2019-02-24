ONEOK Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (-13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OKE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.