Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $682.37M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.