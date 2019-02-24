Corcept Therapeutics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.87M (+25.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CORT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.