Rent-A-Center Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+148.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.1M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.