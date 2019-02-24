Centennial Resource Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.03M (+45.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CDEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.