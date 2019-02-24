Allison Transmission Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $632.15M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALSN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.