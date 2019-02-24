BWX Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.07M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BWXT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.