Chinese EV market profiled on 60 Minutes

60 Minutes turned its attention to the Chinese electric vehicle market in a detailed segment.

The news show highlighted the massive support from the Chinese government for the electric vehicle industry, including the significant rebates and license waivers that help to prop up demand.

A lot of attention was paid to Nio (NYSE:NIO), even though the EV upstart only delivered about 10K vehicles last year. Nio's heavy focus on tech features and manufacturing innovation was profiled very favorably.

The point was made that Nio, just like the other dozens of Chinese EV manufacturers competing for market share, needs to convince consumers that it makes high quality cars.

Chinese automakers are also prepping to sell outside of their home turf. Nio is just one of about nine China-based automakers with operations on the West Coast of the U.S.

Investors have been bidding up select Chinese auto names. In the last month, Nio is up 23% and Kandi Technologies is 73% higher.

