UAE's Adnoc signs $4B pipeline infrastructure deal with KKR, BlackRock

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. says it signed a $4B midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with KKR and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), confirming earlier speculation.

A new entity called Adnoc Oil Pipelines will lease the oil company’s interest in 18 pipelines, transporting crude oil and condensates across its upstream concessions for a 23-year period.

The entity will be majority owned by Adnoc, which will collect 60% of the revenue during the lease period, with the remaining 40% held collectively by a consortium of funds managed by the two U.S. investment firms.

The agreement is said to be the first investment by foreign asset managers in the infrastructure of a Middle Eastern national oil producer.