Tariff delay leads China into bull market

The Shanghai Composite surged 5.6% overnight, taking the index into bull market territory, after President Trump delayed an increase in tariffs scheduled for March 1.

"The U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement."

The trade optimism is lifting markets across the globe, with Europe pointing to an advance and Dow futures flashing triple-digit gains.

