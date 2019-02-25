Building a Brexit 'bridge' for derivatives

Regulators in Britain and the U.S. are taking every step needed to ensure that trillions of dollars in derivatives contracts traded across the Atlantic will not be disrupted by any type of Brexit, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Meanwhile, Theresa May has pushed back a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal to as late as March 12, just 17 days before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP