More on Carter's Q4 beat

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reports revenue revenue growth of 6.1% on constant currency basis in Q4.

U.S. Retail segment sales increased 7.1% to $606.3M.

U.S. Retail comparable sales grew 5.7%, reflecting growth in both eCommerce and retail store sales.

U.S. Wholesale segment sales up 6.5%, to $351.4M, reflecting increased shipments of Carter’s products.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 170 bps to 43.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate decreased 60 bps to 15.7%.

The Company repurchased and retired 515,109 shares for $47.5M at an average price of $92.28 per share during the quarter.

Q1 Guidance: Net sales: ~-4% to -5%; Adjusted diluted EPS: ~$0.65 to $0.70.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: ~+1% to +2%; Adjusted diluted EPS: ~+4% to +6%.

