Danaher to finance GE deal with equity offering, new debt and/or credit

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) sees financing its $21.4B purchase of GE's biopharma business with about $3B of proceeds from an equity offering and the rest from available cash on hand and proceeds from issuing debt and/or new credit facilities.

With tax benefits from transaction structure, net purchase price comes to about $20B.

Represents a multiple of about 17x 2019 EBITDA for GE Biopharma.

Danaher sees the deal reducing GAAP net EPS by about $1.15-$1.20, but adding to non-GAAP adjusted net EPS by about 45 cents-50 cents in the first full year after the acquisition.

