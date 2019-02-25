RBC sees $5B India headwind for Amazon

RBC Capital Markets says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) still has "substantial" growth opportunity in India despite the "more challenging" environment after Saturday's new draft policy regarding e-commerce data storage, privacy, and counterfeit products.

Analyst Mark Mahaney writers that the regulations are "a headwind for Amazon’s India business and we don’t believe they will be reversed in the near to mid-term" and sees the rules creating a potential $5B revenue headwind in 2019.

But the analyst expects retail e-commerce sales in the region to grow at a 26% CAGR over the next three years and Amazon stands as one of the two largest e-commerce players in India.

RBC reiterates an Outperform rating and $2,300 target.