Pebblebrook Hotel closes on sale of Hotel Palomar Washington, DC

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) closes on the sale of the 335-room Hotel Palomar Washington, DC, for $141.5M.

When combined with the recently announced sale of The Liaison Capitol Hill, the aggregate sales proceeds of $252.5M reflect a 15.7x EBITDA multiple and a 5.5% NOI capitalization rate based on the operating performance of the hotels in 2018.

As a result of the completed sale, the company estimates its total net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA will be about 4.7x at the end of Q1 2019.

Previously: Pebblebrook Hotel closes on sale of DC hotel for $111.0M (Feb. 14)