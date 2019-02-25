AstraZeneca's Brilinta reduced CV risk in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, THEMIS, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor), together with aspirin, in more than 19,000 patients with coronary artery disease and type-2 diabetes showed a statistically significant reduction in a composite of major cardiovascular events (MACE) compared to aspirin alone, the primary endpoint.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved Brilinta in July 2011 for acute coronary syndromes followed by long-term use in patients with histories of heart attacks in September 2015.

