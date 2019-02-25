Royal Gold inks silver stream deal with Botswana copper project

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) says it has entered into life of mine purchase and sale agreement for silver produced from the Khoemacau Copper Project in Botswana with Cupric Canyon Capital.

RGLD says it will pay $212M for 80% of the silver produced from Khoemacau until certain delivery thresholds are met, and at Cupric's option, up to an additional $53M for up to the remaining 20% of the silver produced; RGLD will pay 20% of the spot price of silver for each ounce delivered.

RGLD says it expects 1.5M oz./year of silver deliveries at a stream rate of 80%, or 1.9M oz. based on a stream rate of 100%, with initial deliveries expected to start in H1 2021.