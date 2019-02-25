Aurora Cannabis up 2% premarket on licensure of additional capacity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) announces that its Aurora Sky and MedReleaf Bradford facilities are now fully licensed by Health Canada for the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis derivative products, adding more that 128K kg/year in capacity.
Aurora Sky is an 800K sq. ft. site while MedReleaf Bradford is 210K sq. ft. The former will be fully planted next month followed by the latter in April.
Shares are up 2% premarket on modest volume. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both up 1% premarket.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox