Dow sees $2.1B annual dividend payout, $3B open share buyback after split

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) subsidiary Dow says it will meet with sell-side analysts to outline its investment thesis and capital allocation priorities.

Dow says it plans to issue an annual dividend payout of $2.1B and launch a $3B open share repurchase program after separation, targeting shareholder remuneration of ~65% of operating net income across the cycle.

The company expects to deliver another $800M in cost synergy and stranded cost removal savings, of which 75% will be additive in 2019 vs. 2018.

Dow also confirms near-term capex at or below depreciation and amortization, in the range of $2.5B-$2.8B, for at least the next three years.

The new Dow is expected to separate from DWDP as an independent, publicly traded company on April 1.